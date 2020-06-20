It is with great sadness that family of Stephen Roger Bateman announce his passing after battling cancer, on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at the age of 76. Steve (AKA Roger) was born in St. Albans, England in 1944. His family moved north to the Yorkshire region after surviving V1 rocket attacks near the end of WWII. As a young man, he joined the British Navy and saw many wonders of the world from which was the source of many of his amazing stories. After the Navy, he was an early computer programmer, which brought him, his former wife, Meg, and daughter, Helen, to Canada in 1981 settling in Dundas, Ontario. They happily welcomed their second child, Matthew, in 1984. Steve remained in Dundas the remainder of his life and worked for local companies, including Turkstra, and was a beloved regular at the Winchester Arms. Steve was a devoted member of Valley Lodge No. 100, A.F.&A.M., G.R.C, as well as a member of St. John's Chapter #6, G.R.C and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in Valley of Hamilton. His entire life, Steve was a steam and model railway enthusiast, which he shared with his own father and grandson, as well as an aficionado of classical music. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Mildred. He is survived by his children Helen (Jeremy) and Matthew, his grandchildren Liam and Gwen; his brother John, and nephews Richard, James, Andrew, and their mother Jackie. Due to COVID restrictions there will not be a memorial at this time. The family asks that any memorial donations in his honour can be made to Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation via Hamiltonhealth.ca; or Prostate Cancer Canada. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 20, 2020.