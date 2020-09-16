1/
Symen Langeraap
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father, Symen Langeraap of Dunnville on Monday, September 14, 2020, in his 84th year. He has gone to his heavenly home where he is reunited with his loving wife Alice (nee Hoekstra). Dear father of Rick (Diana), Betty (Don) Tilstra, Sylvia (Brian) Stark, John (Joanne) and Debra (Cliff) Lynk. Proud grandfather of 12 grand-children and 13 great grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Harmke (Jan) Baker; and Pete (Marlene) Langeraap. Brother-in-law of Neeltje (the late Jan) Thinhof, the late Tilly and Paul Roorda, the late Dick Hoekstra (Ann), Henry (Beulah) Hoekstra, Tina (the late Arnold) Bennick, Peter (Ann) Hoekstra, Ron (Rachel) Hoekstra, the late Jane and John Poelman. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. An immediate family funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277) at 11 a.m. Although this service is closed to the public in person, it will be livestreamed on the Ballard Minor Funeral Home Facebook page and available to view afterward on the funeral home website. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date, when restrictions are eased. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in Hamilton News on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
