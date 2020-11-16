1/1
Terence "Terry" PENTON
Peacefully with family by his side Thursday, November 12, 2020. Terry Penton of Tobermory in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Joy (nee Finney). Cherished father of Christine Ewing (Bob) of Jerseyville, Michael (Cindy) of Port Dover, Terry of Ancaster, Sidney (Aline) of Calgary and Robin of Ancaster. Much loved grandfather of Sheila, Julian and Chris and great-grandfather of Kamryn, Kaden and Theo. Predeceased by parents Julie (nee O'Reardon) and Walter Sidney Penton, brothers Raymond and Sidney and sisters Maureen Read and Eileen Penton. Private arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, LION'S HEAD CHAPEL, Lion's Head. In lieu of flowers, expressions of remembrance to the Tobermory Clinic Auxiliary or the Lion's Head Hospital (c/o Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

Published in Hamilton News on Nov. 16, 2020.
