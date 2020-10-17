1/1
Teresa (Wasiak) LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the family of Teresa Lee announces her passing on October 10, 2020, at the age of 56, at Emmanuel House Hospice, Hamilton ON, following a brief illness. Beloved wife and best friend of Daniel Lee. Loving and devoted mother to Clare (David) Adamcik of Calgary AB. Daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen Wasiak of Regina SK. Daughter-in-law to Ruth and the late David Lee of Dundas ON and sister-in-law to Sarah (Cameron Belsher), Stephen (Nancy Reinhart), and Deborah (Kevin Eldridge). Cherished youngest sister to Ed (Katherine) Wasiak, Christine Kessel, Colette (Wayne) Bischoff, and Marcia (Michael) Scott. Adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews, and their partners and children. Following a successful career as a French Hornist, where Teresa performed with many diverse ensembles locally and across the globe, she expanded her artistic expression by studying interior decorating, and in 1998 opened her own decorating and design studio, Design Inspirations. She will be greatly missed by her design clients, musical colleagues, family and many friends. Heartfelt thanks to the teams at Emmanuel House Hospice and Niagara General Hospital for their compassionate care of both Teresa and Dan, as well as the many outstanding home caregivers. The family is also grateful for the immense kindness and support of extended family, friends and neighbours. Cremation has taken place, with a Celebration of Life planned for a future date. If desired, donations in Teresa's memory may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or Emmanuel House (Good Shepherd Centres). Online condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cattel, Eaton & Chambers Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Dundas, ON L9H 2P7
(905) 628-6412
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cattel, Eaton & Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved