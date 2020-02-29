|
We are saddened to announce the passing of Tom at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Son of James† and Ellen† Murphy. Beloved brother of James† (Ruth), Bob (Jean), Jack (Sandra), Jean† (Don Cass†), Evelyn† (Alex Mylle), Dorothy (Adam Omalchuk) and Susan Murphy†. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom will be missed by all who knew him. Tom was a veteran radio operator serving from Egypt and Congo to Yellowknife and Alert and points between until his retirement at Gander in May 1975. He then enjoyed being a HAM radio operator for many years. Tom was a member of the #6 RCAF Dunnville Museum and Canadian Legion Branch #142. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A Legion Service will be held at 2 p.m. with visitation to follow until 5 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Minor Chapel. If desired, donations to First Baptist Church or Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, or would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 29, 2020