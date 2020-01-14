|
Entered into rest at his home in Hamilton, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his 67th year. Predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Townsend. Loving brother to Mary Davidson (Larry, deceased), Gerry (Barbara), Michael (Laura) and David (Klaus, deceased). Tom will be fondly remembered by his aunt Marion Kelly as well as his many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to commemorate Tom's life will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 14, 2020