Trudy Ann (MacDonald) HILTZ
It is with deep sadness that the family of Trudy Ann Hiltz (nee MacDonald) announce her passing at Grandview Lodge on October 27, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her children Dennis (Carolyn), Jason (Diana), and Heather (Lawrence), and fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Born August 23, 1945 to Burns and Hazel MacDonald of Hagersville, she was one of five children. Predeceased by Nancy and Brock and survived by Linda (John) and Brent (Linda) and many nieces and nephews and their families. In keeping with Mom's wishes cremation has taken place and a private memorial will take place at a later date. Psalm 56. But when I am afraid, I will put my trust in you. I praise God for what he has promised. I trust in God so why should I be afraid. What could mere mortals do for me. Keep track of my sorrow and collect all my tears. Praise the Lord; Praise God our saviour! For each day he carries us in his arms. Thank you to the staff of Grandview Lodge for the wonderful care of Mom and the support to the family in her last few days. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to; Alzheimer's Society, and Haldimand Senior Support Day Program. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
