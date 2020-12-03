1/
Velma NICHOL
July 30, 1929 - November 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Velma on November 22, 2020 in her 91st year at St. Peter's Residence, Hamilton, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Royce (2020), parents Alphus A. and Elsie Ward, brothers Allan, Leslie, Gordon, and Wendell, and sisters Gladys, Hilda and Muriel. Survived by her twin sister Helen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Left behind are her daughter Charlotte (Sam), son Sterling (Kim) and daughter Karen (John), grandchildren Stacey, Jamie, Christopher, Tyler, Sierra and Nick. Great-grandchildren James and Sophie. Many thanks go to the outstanding staff at St. Peter's Residence for all their loving care and support. Donations can be made directly to St. Peter's Residence or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will follow at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in Hamilton News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
