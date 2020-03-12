|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica Elizabeth Walker, cherished wife of the late John (2013) on March 5, 2020 in her 92nd year. Loving mother to Vera (Terry) Litzen, Cathy (Alex Guthro), Janice (Joe) Emberson, Marj and Bob (Lori Carmichael), as well as 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Vera was a gentle, grateful and loving soul who never said an unkind word. Always ready with a warm smile and hug. She was a wonderful role model to many, especially her family who she loved dearly. Friends will be received by the family on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Funeral prayers will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at ST. AUGUSTINE'S CHURCH, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas. Interment to follow at St. Augustine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Juravinski Cancer Centre, Heart & Stroke, or Good Shepherd would be appreciated. Please sign or share your stories on Vera's online book of condolence at: www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 12, 2020