The ever-gracious, loving, faithful, God-fearing Victoria Dykstra went to be with her Lord and Saviour July 31st at 10:05pm. Born on October 27, 1943 in Wijhe, The Netherlands, Vicky was married for 55 years to Bruce Dykstra with whom she resided in Caledonia. Vicky was the proud Mom of five children: Sandra, Brenda (Bennett Bratt), Mark (Kirstie van der Spuy), Ronald (Stephanie Buchanan) and Jason (Anne Nguyen). She was a loving Beppe to four grandchildren: Ariana, Jordan, Mats and Soren. She is survived by older brother Richard (Rachel) and predeceased by her parents Robert and Johanna, older brother Wesley (Pat) and younger sister Henny (Gary). Tante Vicky was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their children. Vicky was a graduate of Redeemer University, taught highschool English and ESL at HDCH, and taught elementary school in her early teaching career. Vicky was active in her church, Ancaster CRC, and contributed time, energy and leadership to various charities, notably Hamilton Right to Life. Vicky was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and received chemo for 3+ years. The family wishes to thank the ODS nurses at Juravinski Hospital who made her treatment bearable. Special thanks to NP Margaret Forbes who always took time to visit with Vicky when she was receiving treatment. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated for International Needs Canada at www.internationalneeds.ca/,
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.llscanada.org
, or Hamilton Right to Life at hamiltonrighttolife.org/
Visitation will be held at ANCASTER CRC, 70 Garner Rd. E., Ancaster on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the start of a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is required to wear a mask and register through the link below (or call 905-689-4852). Please sign the Tribute Wall and register to attend at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
2 Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." We take comfort in the knowledge that our beloved Vicky is at rest in the arms of our Lord.