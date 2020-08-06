I will always remember that special time at Mike and Tess's home where we shared life's joys and sorrows over a lovely dinner. We again enjoyed repeating this experience later in the year at Bruce and Vicky,s. Vicky impressed me deeply with her open honesty and authentic struggle with cancer. Her saving grace was her deep and abiding faith that saw her thru her tough and rough times. She had the assurance and comfort of Matthew 28:20. This verse gave her courage and peace knowing Jesus would always be with her till the Lord called her home.

Diane Vroom

Friend