Vince Reichenbach
1936-07-11 - 2020-05-21
Peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, Fort Erie, Vince passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 83. He leaves behind his loving wife Sue, his brothers John and Steve and many nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply. He is now reunited with his sister Rose. Vince worked for many years at Hagersville Recycling and enjoyed woodworking in his retirement years. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. If desired, donations made to the Golden Harvest Baptist Church Building Fund, 3130 Point Abino Rd. N., Stevensville, ON L0S 1S0, would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in Hamilton News on May 28, 2020.
