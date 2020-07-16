Walter ZYLSTRA

Walter was called home to be with his Lord, at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Gerarda for 67 years. Loving father of Hank and Nellie, Ed and Elaine, Ken and Michelle, Teresa and Dave Culver, Darrell and Colleen. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Gerrit (Alice) and Diene (Hank) Evers. Walter remained modest even after being a concentration camp survivor and serving 4 years in the military. He was the founder of Dunnville Silo and playfully taught his children good work ethic. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends mean the world to us. A closed service will be livestreamed on the Bethel Christian Reformed Church website (www.dunnvillecrc.ca
) on Saturday, July 18, 2020 beginning at 11 am. The full funeral service will be available to view at the Bethel CRC website and the Ballard Minor website after the service has concluded. Donations to Dunnville Christian School or Operation Smile would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.