Our family would like to thank everyone for their words of comfort, prayers and calls during our recent loss of our husband, father and Opa, Walter Zylstra. The love and over whelming response from all who have known him has been extremely touching during this difficult time. It brings our family a great deal of joy and pride knowing Walter was so loved and he had impacted the lives of so many others like he did ours. From the bottom of our hearts, we truly thank-you! Gerarda Zylstra and family



