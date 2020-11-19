With our hearts breaking, we announce the tragic passing of our beloved son Warren on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Left to mourn his passing are his loving parents Rollo & Marilyn (nee Shewfelt) of Dundas and his sister Lori whom he loved unconditionally. He was her rock. Warren was predeceased by his partner Penny in 2016. He was a loving Papa to Melissa and her family, T.J. and Shannon and their family and Breanna and James and their son. Warren was born and raised in Copetown and he graduated from Dundas District High School and went to McMaster University and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree. Warren worked for many years in the Peterborough area and at the time of his passing, was living in the town of Frankford. He was a lover of nature and was always happy to be walking his two little puppies on the many trails in the area. Warren was a great family man and looked forward to every big family get together. He was a special nephew to his Uncle Delbert Shewfelt (Marilyn) and his Uncle William "Bill" Shewfelt (Yvonne). Warren will also be missed by his Snyder aunts Ina McCurdy (Colin) and Rosemary Stinger of Florida. Warren was loved by his many cousins and was especially close to Kevin Shewfelt who will recall some of their adventures together. He had many friends, both at work and in his daily life. Too many to mention but they will miss him. Glen, his boss and good friend, will miss their chats and good times. Warren, you were loved from the day you were born and will be loved forever. Warren was the grandson of the late Delbert and Mary Ann Shewfelt and George and Mildred Snyder. A Funeral Service took place at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St. Dundas, on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:00p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice
in memory of Warren would be greatly appreciated by the family. To watch the recorded service, go to https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=3536a6e0-6334-4f7d-97d6-5bc5cd84f364
. Please sign Warren's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca