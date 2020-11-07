We are saddened to announce that Bill Cranston of Selkirk, in his 84th year, passed away on October 26, 2020 after battling multiple health issues in his last years of life. He leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine and his children, Terry (Brian), Dan (Barb), Ross (Gale), Bryan (Amy), Marilyn (Lawrence), Tammy (Carl) and Jim (Elizabeth) as well as step children Ben (April), Kevin (Ashley), Ella (Aidon), Gail (Mike) and his beloved 28 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his infant son Jeffrey. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
. He fought the good fight, and he finished the race.