Wray George BEATTY
It is with hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather Wray George Beatty on May 2, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital at 86 years of age. Back in the loving arms of his wife and best friend Joan Elizabeth Beatty (nee. Elfner), cherished father of Sheldon (Alice) Beatty, Charlene (Roger Case), Renee Clayton, Rhonda Lee Wilson. Loving grandpa of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Wray was predeceased by his parents George and Minnie Beatty and three siblings. He will be fondly remembered by his brother and sister in laws Donnie Elfner and Carolyn Grenke along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, On., (905-774-7277). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends mean the world to us. A private graveside service will be held at Zion Cemetery, Wainfleet on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Wray donations to Haldimand War Memorial Axillary would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in Hamilton News on May 5, 2020.
