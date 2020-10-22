|
FOWLER Adrian Of Lubenham, Managing Director of Apograph, died suddenly at his home on 6th October 2020, aged 49.
Beloved son of Monica and the late Eric and best friend and brother of Sharon.
Private Funeral. For anyone wishing to say their final goodbyes, Adrian's funeral cortege will leave Apograph on Main Street, Lubenham at 1.00 p.m.
on Thursday 29th October travelling through the village, past his home and The Green, onto Foxton Road and then to the Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in Adrian's memory
for Cats Protection and MIND
can be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020