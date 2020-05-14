|
Mason Alan of Market Harborough passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 5th May 2020, aged 73 years. Loving husband of Creusa and a much loved father of Laura, Ruth and Peter and grandfather. Private family funeral service. Donations in Alan's memory for the Alzheimer's Society and Dementia Harborough may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 14, 2020