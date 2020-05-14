Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Mason

Notice Condolences

Alan Mason Notice
Mason Alan of Market Harborough passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 5th May 2020, aged 73 years. Loving husband of Creusa and a much loved father of Laura, Ruth and Peter and grandfather. Private family funeral service. Donations in Alan's memory for the Alzheimer's Society and Dementia Harborough may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -