PEGRAM Alexander Rufus
(Alex) of Clipston, passed away peacefully at his home on 11th August 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, father of Karen and a loving grandfather of Ike. Private service at Great Glen Crematorium. A celebration of his life to take place at a later date, to be announced. Donations, if desired, for SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen & Families Association) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 20, 2020
