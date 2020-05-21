Home

TIDMARSH Ann passed away peacefully on 12th May 2020, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Mannes, mother of Greg, Guy, Louise & James. Grandmother of Gemma, Alex, Chris, James, Jade, Matt, Sam, Elena & great grandmother of Alfie & Max. Private Cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. All enquiries and donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK & Marie Curie Cancer Care can be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -