|
|
|
KNIGHTS Anne of Farndon Road, Market Harborough died peacefully at home after a short illness on 10th January 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Jim, loving mum of Marcus and Matthew and a proud nannie of Indigo, Milo and Rocco. A Celebration of her life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 27th January at 3.30pm. Please dress cheerfully. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Raising Health (Hospice at Home) and Harborough in Bloom may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020