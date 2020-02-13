|
O'BOYLE Averil Gillian passed away peacefully at home after
a short illness on 4th February 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Gerald, much loved mum of Emma and Chris and a loving granny of Jonah, Chloe and Zachary. A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Leonard's Church, Misterton on Friday 21st February at 11.30am, followed by burial in the churchyard. No flowers please. Donations,
if desired, for Cancer Research UK
and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020