PAYNE Barbara Mary of Kibworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 29th May 2020 aged 80 years. Loving Mother of Mark and Kathryn and devoted Grandmother of Ellie, Martha, James and Sophie. Finally reunited with her beloved Husband Raymond. Will be remembered affectionately by all her family and friends and will forever remain in our hearts and thoughts. Private Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium. A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of her life will be held at St. Wilfrid's Church, Kibworth at a later date. All enquiries to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020