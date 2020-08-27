|
|
|
WELFORD Barclay Riddell of Market Harborough, sadly left us on the 20th August 2020 in his 93rd year. Devoted husband of the late Fay Evelyn Welford, beloved father of Deirdre and Michelle, adored grandfather
(Bumpy) to Abigail, Charlotte, Emily, Will and Tom, and legendary great grandfather of Madison, Arlo, Robyn, Kit, Rupert, April and Louis. You will be so missed by us all. Private Cremation to take place. Donations in memory of Barclay for The Air Ambulance Service or the RNLI may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 27, 2020