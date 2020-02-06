|
|
|
Brown Basil John
Passed peacefully away on
Monday 27th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Judy, much loved father of Nick and Jackie and a dear papa to Jessica, Nancy, Mike, Steffi
and great grandfather to Josh.
Funeral Service at
Great Glen Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
or Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o A. J. Adkinson & Son, Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby,
LE2 5DG. Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020