SCOWEN Belinda
(née Marlow) Passed away peacefully at Glenfield Hospital on 20th November 2020, aged 57 years. Wife of Mike, mum of Emilie and Liv, daughter of Faith and the late John, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. Loved and adored by all. Private Service. Donations, if desired, for Breast Cancer Now, may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 3, 2020
