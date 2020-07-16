|
Brooks Betty passed away suddenly at home on
8th July 2020, aged 84 years. Wife of the late Gordon (Bud), loving mother of Julie, Anthony and Sharon and grandma to Arron, Carly, Jake and Louis. Private cremation to be held. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 16, 2020