Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Brooks

Notice Condolences

Betty Brooks Notice
Brooks Betty passed away suddenly at home on
8th July 2020, aged 84 years. Wife of the late Gordon (Bud), loving mother of Julie, Anthony and Sharon and grandma to Arron, Carly, Jake and Louis. Private cremation to be held. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -