J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Betty Hunter

Betty Hunter Notice
Hunter Betty
(née Jarman) passed away peacefully at her home in Market Harborough on 19th June 2020, aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Henry, loving mum of Fred, Sandra, Linda and Shirley, mother-in-law of Chris, the late Peter, Derek and Mick and a much loved nan and great nan. Private Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium, to be attended by Betty's children and brother only. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cystic Fibrosis Trust to aid Betty's great grandchild may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 1 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 25, 2020
