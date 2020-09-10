Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Betty Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Betty Passed away peacefully at her home
in Gores Lane, Little Bowden,
on 6th September 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved mother of Ian and Rex, dearly loved nana of Michelle, Jason, Jake and Jessica and great grandmother of Isabel. Private funeral service. Donations in memory of Betty for the National Eczema Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -