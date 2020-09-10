|
WILKINSON Betty Passed away peacefully at her home
in Gores Lane, Little Bowden,
on 6th September 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved mother of Ian and Rex, dearly loved nana of Michelle, Jason, Jake and Jessica and great grandmother of Isabel. Private funeral service. Donations in memory of Betty for the National Eczema Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 10, 2020