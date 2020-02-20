|
WILSON Betty Sylvia formerly of Rugby and North Kilworth, passed away on 18th January 2020, aged 94 years. Devoted wife of the late George, mother of Craig, mother-in-law of Truda and 'nanny' to Joshua, Grace, Charlotte and Maxwell. Now at peace, always in our hearts. Funeral Service at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Wednesday, 26th February at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 20, 2020