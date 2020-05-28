Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Brown

Notice Condolences

Bill Brown Notice
BROWN Bill of Market Harborough, passed away at home on 20th May 2020, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Julia, dad of David, Alison and Philip, father in law of Heike, Mick, Zareena and grandad of Daniel, Dominic, Ashton and Myles.
Private service at Market Harborough Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -