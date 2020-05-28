|
BROWN Bill of Market Harborough, passed away at home on 20th May 2020, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Julia, dad of David, Alison and Philip, father in law of Heike, Mick, Zareena and grandad of Daniel, Dominic, Ashton and Myles.
Private service at Market Harborough Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020