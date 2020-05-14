Home

Hamblin Bob Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 1 st May 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved husband of Stephanie, father of Edward and Adam. Leaves a void in the lives of the many he shared his time, knowledge and wit. An inimitable joie de vivre, an aversion to convention and unbounded generosity: The world has become a little less interesting. Will be much missed by all his family and friends. Private Cremation with the intention of a Celebration of Bob's Life to take place at a later stage.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 14, 2020
