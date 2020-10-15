Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Abbott

Notice Condolences

Brian Abbott Notice
Abbott Brian Passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor Nursing Home on 9th October 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jackie, father of James, Richard and Judy, and a much loved grandpa of Felix, Phoebe, Reyna, Tabby, Alfie and Hollie. Private Funeral Service. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -