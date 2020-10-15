|
Abbott Brian Passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor Nursing Home on 9th October 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jackie, father of James, Richard and Judy, and a much loved grandpa of Felix, Phoebe, Reyna, Tabby, Alfie and Hollie. Private Funeral Service. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020