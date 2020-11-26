Home

Brian Algar

Brian Algar Notice
ALGAR Brian William of Fairway, Market Harborough passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 18th November 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Brenda, loving father of Paul and Claire, father-in-law of Trish and Steve and devoted grandad of Kylie, Jake and Reece. Private funeral to take place. Family flowers only. Donations for Melton Projects (for disabled children) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 26, 2020
