GREEN Brian William of Stuart Road, Gardiner Street and Stoke Albany. Dearly loved husband of Joyce and father of Nadine and Matthew, brother of Margaret, Ivon and Diane and friend of many, passed away peacefully on 6th April 2020, aged 82. Private cremation took place on Wednesday 15th April. Donations if desired in memory of Brian to Medbourne Sports Club and Harborough Community Bus may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 16, 2020