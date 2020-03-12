|
Smith Brian of Market Harborough, previously of Sunderland, passed away on 4th March 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Sally, father of Paul, Helen and Mike, grandfather of Finn, Darragh, Shay and Ciara. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday, 20th March at 10:30 a.m.
Dress attire, informal or formal,
as you wish. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie who cared so well for Brian, may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 12, 2020