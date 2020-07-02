|
|
|
Speller Brian John Passed away peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital
on 27th June 2020, aged 84 years.
Brother of Alan, Jean,
David and the late Peter,
uncle and great uncle
to his many nieces, nephews,
great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private family funeral service
will be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 9th July at 11.30am.
A Celebration of Brian's life
will be held at a later date at
Medbourne Sports Pavilion.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Medbourne Sports Pavilion
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 2, 2020