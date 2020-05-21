|
FREELAND Bryan (Formerly of Market Harborough)
Passed away peacefully on
7th May 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, aged 86 years.
Now at peace with the Lord.
Beloved husband of Margaret
and dad to Mark.
Will be sadly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Bryan's life will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 21, 2020