Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Freeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Freeland

Notice Condolences

Bryan Freeland Notice
FREELAND Bryan (Formerly of Market Harborough)
Passed away peacefully on
7th May 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, aged 86 years.
Now at peace with the Lord.
Beloved husband of Margaret
and dad to Mark.
Will be sadly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Bryan's life will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -