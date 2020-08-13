|
RYDER Carl Passed away peacefully at his home in Great Bowden on 7th August 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynda, cherished father of Hayley, Rebecca and Hannah, doting grandad of Sam, Theo, Emmeline, Ryder and Eden, a loved and respected father in law and a beloved son and son-in-law. Private cremation to take place. Donations in Carl's memory for LOROS and Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 13, 2020