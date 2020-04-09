Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Carol Hobbs

HOBBS Carol Of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at home on 1st April 2020, aged 81. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Paul, Kerry, Mark and Andrew, much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family service. All enquiries and donations, if desired, for Dementia UK to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524 or online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
