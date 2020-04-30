Home

RICHARDSON Carole Thelma
(née Holyoak) Aged 76, of Market Harborough formerly of Wigston and Kibworth. Passed peacefully away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Saturday 25th April after several years living with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Loving and much-loved wife of Peter, mum of Matthew, and grandma to Lucie and Katie. Librarian at Wigston Library for many years. Valued colleague and friend. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. RIP. There will be a private cremation held. A celebration of Carole's life will be arranged at a later date. All enquiries to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
