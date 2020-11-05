|
|
|
ESCRITT Chris Sadly lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on 18th October 2020. Much loved Father, Grandad and Partner. Our lives with never be the same without you. Phillip, Leanne, Loki and Lindy. Private Funeral Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Air Ambulance and RSPCA may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020