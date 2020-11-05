Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Escritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Escritt

Notice Condolences

Chris Escritt Notice
ESCRITT Chris Sadly lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on 18th October 2020. Much loved Father, Grandad and Partner. Our lives with never be the same without you. Phillip, Leanne, Loki and Lindy. Private Funeral Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Air Ambulance and RSPCA may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -