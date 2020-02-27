|
Gardiner Christine of Brookfield Road, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully after an illness bravely borne on 18th February 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of David, loving mother of Kareena and André and cherished nanna of her grandchildren. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Hope Against Cancer may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 27, 2020