J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
WAINWRIGHT Christine
(Chris) of Market Harborough, passed away on 25th February 2020, aged 77 years. Wife of the late Mick, mum of Tina and Gary, mother-in-law of Trevor and Cheryl, grandma of Callum, Josie, Daniel and Maddison and great grandma of Indigo and Aoife. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 11.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020
