Ward Christine Frieda late of Desborough. Passed away on 2nd March 2020, aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late Michael. Mother of James and the late Amanda. Grandmother of Bethany, Lauren and Andrew. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell on Tuesday
24th March at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for LOROS may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 19, 2020