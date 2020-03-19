Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00
oly Trinity Church
Rothwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Ward

Notice Condolences

Christine Ward Notice
Ward Christine Frieda late of Desborough. Passed away on 2nd March 2020, aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late Michael. Mother of James and the late Amanda. Grandmother of Bethany, Lauren and Andrew. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell on Tuesday
24th March at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for LOROS may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -