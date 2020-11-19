|
'Chris' of Kibworth, passed away peacefully at Poole Hospital on 5th November 2020, aged 70 years. A much loved husband to Rosemary, father to Ben and Alex, father in law to Katie and Vicky and grandpa to Ellie, Alba, Zachary, Delphi and Eden. Private Funeral Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 19, 2020