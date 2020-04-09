Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Woodhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Woodhouse

Notice Condolences

Claude Woodhouse Notice
Woodhouse Claude passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 2nd April 2020, aged 95. Much loved father of Elaine, grandfather of Simon, brother of Les, Grace and the late Keith, brother-in-law of Jean and the late Stella, uncle and friend to many. Private Family Service. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for RAF Benevolent Fund may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -