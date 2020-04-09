|
Woodhouse Claude passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 2nd April 2020, aged 95. Much loved father of Elaine, grandfather of Simon, brother of Les, Grace and the late Keith, brother-in-law of Jean and the late Stella, uncle and friend to many. Private Family Service. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for RAF Benevolent Fund may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020