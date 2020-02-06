|
SUMMERS Connie of Fearn Farm, Allexton, died peacefully on 22nd January 2020, aged 88 years. A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Uppingham Methodist Church on Monday, 10th February at 3.30 p.m. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Save the Children may
be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020